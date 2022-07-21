 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego - July 21, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, July 21, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padres notes: Musgrove says goodbye for now to Contreras; rest required; Crone’s zone; ‘cake’ for Machado (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

These are the Cy Young leaders at the break (MLB.com)

Midterm reports: Assessing each team at the break (MLB.com)

New No. 2 in Power Rankings heading into second half (MLB.com)

An early ‘23 mock: Top 20 picks (MLB.com)

What does the future hold for Verlander? (MLB.com)

The story of Big Papi’s Mariners (yes, Mariners) career (MLB.com)

‘This is Mickey Mantle?’: Denzel lauds Trout before ASG (MLB.com)

Start the 2nd half with a weekend of free MLB.TV (MLB.com)

How every player performed on All-Star stage (MLB.com)

Each team’s most interesting Day 2 & 3 Draft picks (MLB.com)

Druw Jones, D-backs agree to record deal for HS player (source) (MLB.com)

Draft Tracker: Here’s every pick (MLB.com)

Each club’s 2022 MLB Draft bonus pools and pick values (MLB.com)

Here are 10 Draft picks who will be quick to the bigs (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

