Good Morning San Diego - July 19, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Day 2 draft tracker: Padres go college-heavy with latest picks (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Social media reacts to Iowa Hawkeyes’ Adam Mazur heading to the San Diego Padres (Yahoo! Sports)

MLB News

Track every swing of T-Mobile Home Run Derby (MLB.com)

Can’t remember the Derby rules? This will help (MLB.com)

Astros target more strike zone experts on Day 2 (MLB.com)

Iron sharpens iron: Alonso lifts before Derby (MLB.com)

Bucs continue trend of taking 2-way player in 3rd round (MLB.com)

Acuña’s Derby blast leaves Dodger Stadium (MLB.com)

How to prep for ‘The Captain’ (MLB.com)

‘Off the list’: Musgrove achieves milestone with first ASG (MLB.com)

If All-Star Game is tied after 9, we’ll get another HR Derby (MLB.com)

Tons of talent taken on Day 2 of the Draft (MLB.com)

Draft Tracker: Follow every pick (MLB.com)

Draft Day 3: How to watch, best available (MLB.com)

Draft Day 1: Pick-by-pick rundown, analysis (MLB.com)

