Good Morning San Diego - July 18, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, July 18, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres News

Padres Take High School Ace Lesko in 1st Round of MLB Draft (NBC 7 San Diego)

San Diego Padres pick Vanderbilt baseball signee Dylan Lesko in 2022 MLB Draft (The Tennessean)

MLB News

O’s take Jackson Holliday, son of Matt, with No. 1 pick (MLB.com)

Astros take Tenn. CF Drew Gilbert with No. 28 overall pick (MLB.com)

Draft Tracker: Follow every pick (MLB.com)

Padres draft high school RHP Lesko at No. 15 (MLB.com)

D-backs draft Druw Jones, son of 10-time Gold Glover, at No. 2 (MLB.com)

Family ties: History made with top two picks (MLB.com)

‘Best player in the Draft’: Bucs take Termarr Johnson at No. 4 (MLB.com)

Rangers pick fireballer Rocker at No. 3 overall (MLB.com)

Soto vs. J-Ram: Tale of the Tape for ‘22 Derby (MLB.com)

Hendriks, France, Mikolas, Freddie among new All-Stars (MLB.com)

Full Derby bracket boasts rookie moxie, veteran poise (MLB.com)

Play HR Derby Bracket Challenge, compete to win 100 grand! (MLB.com)

Here are the 2022 All-Star rosters (MLB.com)

