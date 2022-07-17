Talking Friars Ep. 200: Padres win last series before the All-Star break

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give you my thoughts on the San Diego Padres series win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Esteury Ruiz continues to play well in his first week in the big leagues, Taylor Rogers is looking like his old self, Luke Voit came through on Saturday night and Mike Clevinger took the mound on Sunday afternoon.

NEW POD: Padres win last series before the All-Star break



-Darvish and Rogers looked good

-Offense obviously is still a concern

-Dylan Lesko drafted by Preller in the first round



