Talking Friars Ep. 199: What the Padres would have to trade for Juan Soto

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give you my thoughts on the huge news that came out this morning involving Juan Soto. He rejected a $440 million offer from the Washington Nationals so their GM Mike Rizzo is making Soto available to other teams via trade. San Diego Padres GM A.J. Preller has the assets to get a deal done but what is it going to take? Find out in this episode!

