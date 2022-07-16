Padres 2B Jake Cronenworth Joins NL All-Star Roster

San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth will return to the All-Star Game Tuesday after making his first appearance last season.

The CroneZone is heading to the All-Star Game!



Cronenworth replaces Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm, who was slated to start in Tuesday’s game. Now, New York Mets utilityman Jeff McNeil will get the start at second and Cronenworth will slide into McNeil’s reserve spot.

Cronenworth is batting .241 this season with nine home runs and 42 RBI’s for the Padres. He’s played majority of his games at second, but has seen action at shortstop, first base and as a designated hitter.

The player who also warranted consideration to replace Chisholm was St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman, but Cronenworth is ahead of him in a number of statistics, making him the worthy player to join the All-Star roster.

With Cronenworth on the roster, he joins teammates Manny Machado and Joe Musgrove in the Midsummer’s Classic.