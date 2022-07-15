 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego - July 15, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, July 15, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
Seattle Mariners v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Biggest Q’s facing San Diego Padres at Trade Deadline (MLB.com)

Ray Kroc Once Got On The PA And Called His San Diego Padres Stupid In Front Of Everyone (Defector)

MLB News

Corey Seager added to ASG and rounds out Derby field (MLB.com)

We have a new fastest throw from an infielder (97.8 mph!) (MLB.com)

Altuve exits game after HBP vs. Angels (MLB.com)

Play HR Derby Bracket Challenge, compete to win 100 grand! (MLB.com)

In third rehab start, deGrom fans 4, allows 1 unearned run (MLB.com)

Frustrated Freeland takes bat to dugout light (MLB.com)

Strikeouts come in bunches for Javier in short outing (MLB.com)

Who goes No. 1 on Sunday? We polled execs (MLB.com)

Here are the 2022 All-Star rosters (MLB.com)

Full Derby bracket boasts rookie moxie, veteran poise (MLB.com)

42 years later, the All-Star Game returns to LA (MLB.com)

MLB.TV All-Star sale is 50% off (MLB.com)

