Talking Friars Ep. 198: Padres played really sloppy in Colorado

On the latest episode of Talking Friars I give my thoughts on the San Diego Padres four game series against the Colorado Rockies. The offense came alive on Monday, we might have a closer problem, Esteury Ruiz had an eventful big league debut, the team meeting before Wednesday’s game didn’t work and Blake Snell couldn’t throw consistent strikes in the series finale.

NEW POD: Padres played really sloppy in Colorado



-Embarrassing defense and baserunning

-Should Preller think about dealing Snell?

-Padres wouldn't trade Esteury Ruiz right?

-I still believe in this team



https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic

https://t.co/hHib7qYfzu pic.twitter.com/oSpxvAZ4eg — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) July 15, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!