Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - July 14, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, July 14, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
Seattle Mariners v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Injuries & Moves: Tatis meets with doctors (MLB.com)

Minors: Wil Myers starts rehab with Storm; Matt Waldron nets first Triple-A win (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres Daily: No one thinks this kind of play is OK; Grisham’s gaffe; Mazara’s new frontier (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Severino exits start vs. Reds with shoulder tightness (MLB.com)

Mock: Is the best overall prospect a lock for No. 1 pick? (MLB.com)

What excites Astros about 2022 MLB Draft (MLB.com)

Blue Jays dismiss manager Charlie Montoyo (MLB.com)

Rookie sensation J-Rod enters Derby fray (MLB.com)

Watch FREE: Cy Young contender vs. high-octane Red Sox (MLB.com)

Astros team up with Bun B to celebrate 713 Day (MLB.com)

Trout (back spasms) feeling ‘a lot better’ (MLB.com)

Here are the 2022 All-Star rosters (MLB.com)

3 new All-Stars added to rosters as replacements (MLB.com)

Who is participating in the 2022 Home Run Derby? (MLB.com)

MLB.TV All-Star sale is 50% off (MLB.com)

