What in the Colorado is going on with these Padres

Embarrassing, there is no excuse this San Diego Padres team should not be 3-7 on the season against Colorado. The Rockies stink and for some reason the Padres make them look like a division leader when they play head to head.

The two threats in Colorado’s lineup (Kris Bryant and C.J. Cron) were absent from the starting lineup once again and the Padres lost again. Embarrassing.

The Rockies are 7-3 vs the Padres that's a .700 winning percentage.



Against the rest of the league, they are 32-46 (.410). Someone should tell San Diego that Colorado stinks. — Leo Luna (@LeoLuna93) July 14, 2022

In Joe Musgrove's first 11 starts this season he looked like a man on his way to real Cy-Young candidacy. The team was 10-1 in his starts as he posted a 1.50 ERA in that span. Over the last five games including tonight, they are just 2-3 and Musgrove holds a 4.50 ERA in that span.

The Padres scored first in all three games so far and yet they are 1-2? Make it make sense.

Padres bullpen came into tonight 16th in ERA.



TBH it feels like they’d be ranked in the 20’s. Absolutely giving the offense no help to make a comeback tonight. — Leo Luna (@LeoLuna93) July 14, 2022

Oh, that’s right the bullpen. In the three games played this series the bullpen allowed 8 runs in 8.1 innings out of the pen. Coming into tonight they were ranked 16th in ERA. I had to blink and check twice because it feels like they are ranked in the 20s.

The lineup did their job with 6 runs scored on 11 hits. All but one player recorded a hit. Who was the one player? None other than leadoff hitter Trent Grisham. I have no idea how he continues to receive cracks as the leadoff man.

Why is Trent Grisham considered a lead-off hitter?



He is hitting .167 in the one spot this season and .230 for his career.



I understand the want for a LHH vs RHP with speed at the top but why not give C.J. Abrams a crack at it until Jurickson Profar is back? — Leo Luna (@LeoLuna93) July 13, 2022

When Wil Myers and Jurickson Profar are back I would seriously consider optioning Grisham and roll with Profar, Myers, Esteury Ruiz, and Nomar Mazara.

Well, the ball will be in Blake Snell’s hands tomorrow in hopes of a series tie. Snell has only allowed just one run in each of his last two starts vs the other NL West teams (Dodgers and Giants) so at least there’s that.

for more coverage follow @LeoLuna93 on Twitter