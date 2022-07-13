 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego - July 13, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres News

Padres seek spark with speedy callup Ruiz (MLB.com)

Padres Daily: Abrams’ big step; Rogers’ perspective; knuckling on Grisham; getting offensive; Alfaro’s hustle (San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego Padres 2022 MLB Draft: Picks, bonus pool, slot values (The Athletic)

MLB News

Sale wins battle of big dogs in 2022 debut (MLB.com)

Scorching Julio atop the Rookie Hot List (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: McCullers throws sim game (MLB.com)

Every team’s biggest Trade Deadline need (MLB.com)

Schwarber joins power-packed Home Run Derby field (MLB.com)

MLB to test ‘pie slice’ in Minors with eye toward increasing base hits (MLB.com)

4 more Astros named to Dusty’s All-Star team (MLB.com)

Could Yanks add Gold Glove center fielder? (MLB.com)

Here are the 2022 All-Star rosters (MLB.com)

3 new All-Stars added to rosters as replacements (MLB.com)

Yanks lead way in 2022 ASG team-by-team breakdown (MLB.com)

MLB.TV All-Star sale is 50% off (MLB.com)

