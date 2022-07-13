Good Morning San Diego - July 13, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Padres seek spark with speedy callup Ruiz (MLB.com)
Padres Daily: Abrams’ big step; Rogers’ perspective; knuckling on Grisham; getting offensive; Alfaro’s hustle (San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego Padres 2022 MLB Draft: Picks, bonus pool, slot values (The Athletic)
MLB News
Sale wins battle of big dogs in 2022 debut (MLB.com)
Scorching Julio atop the Rookie Hot List (MLB.com)
Injuries & Moves: McCullers throws sim game (MLB.com)
Every team’s biggest Trade Deadline need (MLB.com)
Schwarber joins power-packed Home Run Derby field (MLB.com)
MLB to test ‘pie slice’ in Minors with eye toward increasing base hits (MLB.com)
4 more Astros named to Dusty’s All-Star team (MLB.com)
Could Yanks add Gold Glove center fielder? (MLB.com)
Here are the 2022 All-Star rosters (MLB.com)
3 new All-Stars added to rosters as replacements (MLB.com)
Yanks lead way in 2022 ASG team-by-team breakdown (MLB.com)
MLB.TV All-Star sale is 50% off (MLB.com)
Loading comments...