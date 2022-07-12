Sloppy baseball cost the Padres a chance to win in Colorado

The San Diego Padres had an opportunity to take advantage of a Colorado Rockies team that was missing Kris Bryant and C.J. Cron from their starting lineup. Instead, it was just an awkward sloppy game as the Rockies edge out the Padres 5-3.

Don’t fall in love with the box score. Starting pitcher Mike Clevinger allowed one base runner over the first four innings pitched. A lead-off walk in the fifth ultimately ruined what could’ve been five shutout innings from Clevinger.

But, I get it, in a loss the last thing you want to hear is what “could’ve been”.

The sixth innings was completely ugly. A 1-to-1 game went to 4-to-1 Rockies in just four pitches. I’m not the biggest fan of letting Clevinger go into the sixth inning considering I believe he is still getting into the swing of things.

Allowing Clevinger to go that deep into games will bite you at times and it certainly did tonight.

You heard me say sloppy earlier and it was tonight. Trent Grisham took his eye off the ball for style points as he usually does and that cost a run. Instead of chasing four runs in the 8th, it would’ve been three.

As a result, maybe you wouldn’t have seen Luke Voit press and try to tag up to third base or Esteury Ruiz attempt to steal third base.

Two-outs in one inning at third base. I can’t make this up. — Leo Luna (@LeoLuna93) July 13, 2022

Ok, there were some positives tonight. Ruiz in his big league debut recorded two hits and a big two-out RBI. Yes, he attempted to steal third base with two outs but you know what Ruiz has 60 stolen bases in the minors this year.

Esteury Ruiz in his MLB debut:



2-4 RBI



He’s had a breakout year in the minors. You love to see a young guy take advantage of this opportunity. — Leo Luna (@LeoLuna93) July 13, 2022

The kid has burners and I can’t blame him for trying to use them. I would expect a team like Padres to play more sound tomorrow with Joe Musgrove on the mound.

