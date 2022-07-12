Good Morning San Diego - July 12, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Padres Daily: Possible fork in road for Gore; Abrams’ progress; Stammen’s shoulder situation; mile-high low (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres Pitcher Joe Musgrove Named to His First All-Star Team (NBC 7 San Diego)
MLB News
Pujols passes Musial on all-time XBH list (MLB.com)
Alonso, Acuña first to sign on for ‘22 HR Derby (MLB.com)
4 more Astros named to Dusty’s All-Star team (MLB.com)
Where does the market stand 3 weeks out from Deadline? (MLB.com)
Lee calls his shot, logs MLB firsts in front of family (MLB.com)
2022 All-Star Game jerseys unveiled (MLB.com)
A full breakdown of the MLB All-Star rosters (MLB.com)
Yordan (hand) hits IL, eyes post-ASG return (MLB.com)
Druw Jones is ready to live up to the hype (MLB.com)
Here are the 2022 All-Star rosters (MLB.com)
Yanks lead way in 2022 ASG team-by-team breakdown (MLB.com)
MLB.TV All-Star sale is 50% off (MLB.com)
