Good Morning San Diego - July 12, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
Seattle Mariners v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres Daily: Possible fork in road for Gore; Abrams’ progress; Stammen’s shoulder situation; mile-high low (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres Pitcher Joe Musgrove Named to His First All-Star Team (NBC 7 San Diego)

MLB News

Pujols passes Musial on all-time XBH list (MLB.com)

Alonso, Acuña first to sign on for ‘22 HR Derby (MLB.com)

4 more Astros named to Dusty’s All-Star team (MLB.com)

Where does the market stand 3 weeks out from Deadline? (MLB.com)

Lee calls his shot, logs MLB firsts in front of family (MLB.com)

2022 All-Star Game jerseys unveiled (MLB.com)

A full breakdown of the MLB All-Star rosters (MLB.com)

Yordan (hand) hits IL, eyes post-ASG return (MLB.com)

Druw Jones is ready to live up to the hype (MLB.com)

Here are the 2022 All-Star rosters (MLB.com)

Yanks lead way in 2022 ASG team-by-team breakdown (MLB.com)

MLB.TV All-Star sale is 50% off (MLB.com)

15 stats and facts about ‘22 All-Star rosters (MLB.com)

