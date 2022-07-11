The C.J. Abrams hype train was thriving in Colorado

The San Diego Padres traveled to Colorado for a four-game set versus the Rockies. Despite leading the entire game, it became a nail bitter at the end of a 6-5 Padres win.

Closer Taylor Rogers got the Rockies lone all-star C.J. Cron to ground out with the tying run on second base. The Padres came into today trailing the season series 2-5 and there was a slight moment in the 9th where anyone might think “is this the moment?” In regards to Colorado’s success over the Padres. But, nope the boys came through.

Player of the game

After tonight’s performance, the C.J. Abrams train is back on board. Not only being an absolute glove defensively, but the rookie’s 8th inning three-run shot also ended up being the difference-maker.

C.J. Abrams



First 20 games:

.182 1 HR 4 RBI in 55 ABs



Last 19 games (since called up)

.286 1 HR 7 RBI in 56 ABs — Leo Luna (@LeoLuna93) July 12, 2022

There’s no doubt Abrams looks more polished since being called back up to the big leagues. An increased batting by over .100 since the first stint.

Biggest moment

The already mentioned Cron ground out would be my pick. With three runs already surrendered in the 9th inning what would be one more? I mean it was the Rockies best hitter at the plate.

The lefty on righty matchup was 100% in Colorado’s favor. What happened before that ground would’ve been irrelevant if Cron recorded the game-tying hit.

for more coverage follow @LeoLuna93 on Twitter