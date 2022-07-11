 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego - July 11, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, July 11, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
Seattle Mariners v San Diego Padres Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Musgrove’s rise continues with 1st ASG nod (MLB.com)

Canó traded to Braves for cash considerations (MLB.com)

Padres notes: Joe Musgrove named to NL All-Star team; Cano traded; Myers to start rehab assignment (San Diego Union-Tribune)

No-name Padres routed by Giants (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Braves sweep on Riley’s walk-off, edge closer in NL East (MLB.com)

Contreras brothers to start All-Star Game for NL (MLB.com)

4 more Astros named to Dusty’s All-Star team (MLB.com)

‘A terrible play’ ends Grossman’s historic streak (MLB.com)

Hey, bro, wanna play catch? Dream comes true for twins (MLB.com)

Hometown kid Bednar makes first All-Star team (MLB.com)

15 stats and facts about ‘22 All-Star rosters (MLB.com)

Here are the 2022 All-Star rosters (MLB.com)

Yanks lead way in 2022 ASG team-by-team breakdown (MLB.com)

Active players with the most All-Star selections (MLB.com)

