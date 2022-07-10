Talking Friars Ep. 196: Profar’s hurt, Padres split series vs. the Giants

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give my thoughts on everything that went down during the San Diego Padres latest series against the San Francisco Giants. Jurickson Profar suffered a nasty looking injury, Jorge Alfaro hit his third walk-off at Petco Park this season, the boys looked great in their first City Connect game, Brent Rooker finally made his Padres debut on Saturday but the offense struggled over the weekend!

NEW POD: Profar’s hurt, Padres split series vs. the Giants



-Manny and Joe are All-Stars

-Musgrove extension update from Preller

-2 runs in the last 2 games

-Cano traded to ATL



