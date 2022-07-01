Padres fail to gain ground after second loss in Los Angeles

Well if you had any hope of a Padres series win in Los Angeles to gain ground in NL West standings, that won’t be happening. The best San Diego can do at this point is split the series.

Blake Snell had arguably the best start of his season. It wasn’t pretty after a 1-2-3 first inning, as the second included a home run, and the third, fourth, and fifth all included a runner to reach scoring position. Considering Snell was in LA and went 5 IP, 1 ER, and 12 Ks should be a massive victory in pursuit of a win.

Instead of one player killing the Padres it was four Dodger players who recorded an RBI in this one. That’s where it got ugly, the bullpen.

Snell absolutely gave this team some momentum, but once Craig Stammen came in, that’s where the game essentially ended. Allowing a big-time solo home run to Cody Bellinger put the Dodgers back in the lead and they didn’t look back from there.

Would it help if the Padres recorded an extra-base hit with a runner on base?

Well, duh. Through two games in Los Angeles, the Padres haven’t recorded a single extra-base hit with a runner on base. Four doubles and a home run have been in this series by San Diego and neither came with a runner on base. Yes, that has something to do with the Dodgers pitching. But, if you want to avoid a series loss you have to overcome their pitching. If the Rockies can do it vs Los Angeles so can the Padres.

Padres have recorded 5 extra-base hits in LA after two games. Zero runners were on base in all five of those.



Only 1 RBI out of those five came on a solo HR by Trent Grisham. Both starters gave SD a chance to win, it's the lineup's turn to do the same. — Leo Luna (@LeoLuna93) July 2, 2022

The beautiful thing about baseball is that tomorrow is a new day and a new game. There’s still a chance to salvage this four-game series.

for more coverage follow @LeoLuna93 on Twitter