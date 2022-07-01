 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - July 1, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, July 1, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
Philadelphia Phillies v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Machado returns to lineup for series in LA (MLB.com)

Padres pregame: Manny Machado returns to lineup; Matt Batten up from El Paso (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Mike Clevinger Calls Out Diamondbacks Broadcaster Bob Brenly (The Big Lead)

New City Connect Jerseys for the San Diego Padres Leaked and They Are Atrocious (OutKick)

MLB News

Here are the All-Star Ballot finalists (MLB.com)

1, 2, 3! Perez helps Bucs make HR history (MLB.com)

How do you go 7-2 vs. Yanks, Mets? 1.52 ERA from SPs, that’s how (MLB.com)

Judge, Acuña get automatic All-Star starter bids (MLB.com)

Mets checking in on DH, OF help (MLB.com)

Breaking down Castellanos’ numbers: ‘He’s going to take off’ (MLB.com)

This red-hot outfielder could be popular trade target (MLB.com)

Top prospect’s 498-foot HR just one part of sky-high promise (MLB.com)

NEW: Top 250 Draft Prospects list (MLB.com)

Each team’s best Draft pick of the past 10 years (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...