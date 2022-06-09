Talking Friars Ep. 180: Darnay Tripp Talks Snell’s Struggles, Tatis’ Rehab, Padres Reinforcements

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I sat down with NBC’s Darnay Tripp to discuss Fernando Tatis Jr.’s rehab, the big league return timeline for San Diego Padres relievers Jose Castillo and Michel Baez, Ha-Seong Kim’s struggles, if Trent Grisham could lose his starting center field job and if the Padres should think about trading Blake Snell. Then at the end we talked a little about the San Diego Wave’s inaugural season.

NEW POD: @DarnayTripp Talks Snell's Struggles, Tatis' Rehab, Padres Reinforcements



-Kim/Grisham's offensive troubles

-Too early to think about trading Snell?

-Some @sandiegowavefc talk at the end (who should've won last night)



https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic

https://t.co/ysQ0wcCWsX pic.twitter.com/JP6NWkNWQ9 — Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) June 9, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!