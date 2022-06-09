 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 180: Darnay Tripp Talks Snell’s Struggles, Tatis’ Rehab, Padres Reinforcements

What’s the latest on Tatis?

By Ben Fadden
/ new
MLB: JUN 04 Padres at Brewers

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I sat down with NBC’s Darnay Tripp to discuss Fernando Tatis Jr.’s rehab, the big league return timeline for San Diego Padres relievers Jose Castillo and Michel Baez, Ha-Seong Kim’s struggles, if Trent Grisham could lose his starting center field job and if the Padres should think about trading Blake Snell. Then at the end we talked a little about the San Diego Wave’s inaugural season.

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...