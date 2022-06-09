Talking Friars Ep. 179: Padres vs. Mets Series Reaction + Would You Trade Blake Snell?

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give you my reaction to the San Diego Padres series against the New York Mets. Blake Snell sucked on Monday (should the Padres trade him?), New York Mets fans whined after Pete Alonso got hit on Tuesday, Yu Darvish and Adrian Morejon were tremendous and two former teammates pitched against one another on Wednesday.

NEW POD: Padres vs. Mets Series Reaction + Would You Trade Blake Snell?



-What would make me more comfortable in the idea of trading Snell

-Rockies preview

-Tweeting dummies



