Good Morning San Diego - June 9, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, June 9, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres Daily: Tougher team; H-O-R-S-E; swing man; Crone in a zone again; Pro in top spot (San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado not happy with the little love MLB has shown Albert Pujols (Bolavip)

San Diego Padres Down on the Farm Report for June 6/ San Diego Padres (East Village Times)

San Diego Padres Might Pitch Themselves To A National League West Title (Forbes)

MLB News

VOTE NOW! Phase 1 of All-Star balloting (MLB.com)

This race just got a lot more interesting (MLB.com)

9 numbers behind the Yankees’ incredible start (MLB.com)

Alonso, Marte expect to avoid IL stints (MLB.com)

Why Gorman looks like the next big Cards slugger (MLB.com)

This year, Play Ball Weekend goes to Antarctica (MLB.com)

Strasburg set for triumphant return: ‘He’s our guy’ (MLB.com)

The baseball field in a Sonoma wine vineyard (MLB.com)

Giants option Bart, trade for catcher Wynns (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

