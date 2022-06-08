 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Good Morning San Diego - June 8, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres look to be different team in final two-thirds of the season (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres notes: Combined quality; filling right field; Tatis’ next scan (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres notes: Buck Showalter’s influence; Morejon, Baez updates (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres Daily: A mess vs. Mets; Snell’s frustration; Voit’s wait; Tatis looks forward to playing for Melvin (San Diego Union-Tribune)

A bad contract swap between the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres (Marlin Maniac)

MLB News

Acuña torches 2 HRs ... with an icy twist (MLB.com)

Angels dismiss Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak (MLB.com)

Arozarena faces former team for first time (MLB.com)

Baker, Neris suspended for role in SEA-HOU scuffle (MLB.com)

Multiple teams scouting veteran closer (MLB.com)

1 trade chip for each team (MLB.com)

With Danny Jansen on IL, could top prospect join Toronto? (MLB.com)

Superstar Becky G headlines MLB All-Star Saturday (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

