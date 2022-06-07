Padres promoting Esteury Ruiz to Triple-A El Paso

The San Diego Padres haven’t had the best offensive outfield production so far this season but there might be some help along the way later in 2022, as outfield prospect Esteury Ruiz is being transferred from Double-A San Antonio to Triple-A El Paso, according to the Missions.

Breaking: Padres prospect Esteury Ruiz is going to Triple-A El Paso! — Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) June 7, 2022

In 49 games, Ruiz has played a lot of center field and is hitting .344 with a 1.085 OPS in 2022. The 23-year-old reached base in 38 consecutive games for San Antonio to start his minor league season, making some fans clamor for the Padres to give Ruiz a chance at the big league level since had nothing more to prove at Double-A. That won’t be happening right now but San Diego might be in his future in 2022.

Ruiz will now be facing some former major league pitchers at the Triple-A level and is joining a group of Chihuahuas outfielders that includes Shogo Akiyama, Brent Rooker, Luis Liberato, Matt Beaty and Taylor Kohlwey.