 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game #56: New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres

Some Tuesday night baseball.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres, June 7, 2022, 6:40 p.m. PT

Location: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

The Padres face the NL-best Mets in a three-game series in San Diego.

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Gaslamp Ball is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

GB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...