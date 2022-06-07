Good Morning San Diego - June 7, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Padres notes: Combined quality; filling right field; Tatis’ next scan (San Diego Union-Tribune)
MLB power rankings: Tough get going (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Gore Pads Rookie of the Year Resume, Padres Win Again (NBC 7 San Diego)
Padres in talks to acquire Andrew Benintendi from Kansas City Royals (East Village Times)
Padres notes: Buck Showalter’s influence; Morejon, Baez updates (San Diego Union-Tribune)
MLB News
Veteran lefty could be popular trade target (MLB.com)
Power Rankings: Perfect week brings new No. 1 (MLB.com)
Keuchel to D-backs on Minor League deal (MLB.com)
Alvarez inks deal: ‘One of best players in the game’ (MLB.com)
5 hurlers who have leveled up in 2022 (MLB.com)
Angels hit the waves with their City Connect unis (MLB.com)
A ‘Win Wall,’ you say? Brewers start winning tradition (MLB.com)
MLB’s Carded new season highlights Negro Leagues cards (MLB.com)
Loading comments...