Good Morning San Diego - June 7, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers

San Diego Padres News

Padres notes: Combined quality; filling right field; Tatis’ next scan (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB power rankings: Tough get going (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Gore Pads Rookie of the Year Resume, Padres Win Again (NBC 7 San Diego)

Padres in talks to acquire Andrew Benintendi from Kansas City Royals (East Village Times)

Padres notes: Buck Showalter’s influence; Morejon, Baez updates (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Veteran lefty could be popular trade target (MLB.com)

Power Rankings: Perfect week brings new No. 1 (MLB.com)

Keuchel to D-backs on Minor League deal (MLB.com)

Alvarez inks deal: ‘One of best players in the game’ (MLB.com)

5 hurlers who have leveled up in 2022 (MLB.com)

Angels hit the waves with their City Connect unis (MLB.com)

A ‘Win Wall,’ you say? Brewers start winning tradition (MLB.com)

MLB’s Carded new season highlights Negro Leagues cards (MLB.com)

6 trade destinations for Willson Contreras (MLB.com)

