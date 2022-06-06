One must the Padres need to do in series vs Mets

The San Diego Padres will kick off a three-game set vs the National League’s best record New York Mets (37-19). It is such an anticipating series that the schedule makers decided to make it a three-night game series instead of the usual 1 pm start in the finale. As the Padres will try to avoid consecutive home series losses, what will the Padres need to do in order to come away victorious?

Must have quality pitching

Sure I will go ahead and be captain obvious here and say the Padres will need to pitch at a high level if they want this series. But, it’s true. When the Padres pitching staff gets at least four runs of support, they are 23-5 on the season.

The staff is the 4th best in baseball in terms of allowed runs per game. Well, that needs to show up vs the Mets.

Blake Snell will get the first crack at this Mets lineup. Ok, don’t hear the name Snell and dismiss quality innings. In his last start on the road, he put together a quality performance over 6 IP allowing only two earned runs. St. Louis is 4th in runs scored this season. Once again, quality start.

Snell also looked good vs Milwaukee with only one earned in the first five innings before he was left out for the 6th and then you know Craig Stammen gave up the three-run home run.

The Formula vs the Mets

So the Padres have a ton of success when they score four runs or more. So if the Padres get four, that means they need to hold the Mets to three runs or less. How do the Mets look when they get held offensively?

Despite being 18 games over .500, the Mets are 7-15 when the offense gets stiffed. They aren’t a team that is built around a pitcher's duel. In fact, the Padres have a higher winning percentage when the offense is stalled to three runs or less.

The Padres are only scoring 3.17 per game at home this season. So, that run production we saw in Milwaukee. Hopefully, it boarded the flight home with the team.

for more coverage follow on Twitter @LeoLuna93