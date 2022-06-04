Should the Padres go all in to extend Joe Musgrove right now?

There has obviously been a linking connection between the two sides to get a long-term extension done. But, the San Diego Padres and Joe Musgrove have yet to come to an agreement. Each start that goes by, could it be costing the Padres more money?

The Houston Astros reached an agreement with their star outfielder Yordan Alvarez. A 6-year extension $115 million deal. Could we see the Padres mirror that?

How has Musgrove stacked up over other starting pitchers that cashed out this past offseason?

Kevin Gausman signed a 5-year $110-million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. That’s $22-million per year and double what Musgrove reportedly received from the Padres. Musgrove is also two years younger with less arm usage than Gausman. Why would someone not offer Musgrove this salary?

This offseason the Padres will have Sean Manaea and Mike Clevinger become free agents with Musgrove. While Manaea and Clevinger are very solid pitchers when healthy, I don’t know what else Musgrove has to prove that he is the clear priority over those two. I would much rather have Musgrove than a combination of Manaea and Clevinger if it came down to a money budget.

Considering Musgrove already rejected the $11-million per year deal. How can the Padres come up with some of the necessary budget to make this deal get done?

First off you are going to look at the expiring contracts and what will be coming off the books for A.J. Preller. The most significant relief will be Wil Myers, he has a $20-million club option after this season. Can we all come to an agreement that there is no way the Padres are picking up his option?

Next, you have the other elephant in the room in Eric Hosmer and his $13-million player option. I am not sure he would want to accept and stay in a place that has had his name in the trade market for the past two years. Also, $13-million wouldn’t be shocking if Hosmer received that on the open market. Wouldn’t it make more sense for him to choose his next location rather than him relying on a suitor he’d accept? Regardless if he opts-in, his salary will drop by $8-million.

This season Musgrove is making $8.6-million. When you add in his current salary, plus the Myers and Hosmer savings. That’ll be $36.6-million opening up at minimum for a deal to get done. Obviously, Musgrove wouldn’t claim that entire cap space. But, it is definitely more than enough for a deal to get done.

San Diego’s very own is at the peak of his career with a 2.77 ERA as a member of the Padres. This could be a deal that both parties can win. Just imagine a MacKenzie Gore and Musgrove 1-2 punch for the next five years.

Yes, the Padres should go all in for a deal now before Musgrove messes around and wins the Cy-Young this year.