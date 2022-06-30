Justin Turner was too much for the Padres in Los Angeles

The San Diego Padres kicked off a four-game series vs the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night. The friars came in chasing the Dodgers by only a game and a half. Unfortunately, it is now two and a half games after the Dodgers 3-1 victory.

It wasn’t all-LA in this one, at one point the Padres controlled a 1-0 lead. In Manny Machado’s return to the lineup, he reached on a double in the first and was able to come across on a Nomar Mazara single. Despite the early lead, the first inning was the only inning the Padres led in this one.

In spite of the loss, Joe Musgrove was fantastic. Striking out 10 batters through seven innings. Yes, he was burned by two long balls from Justin Turner, once in the 2nd inning and a two-run shot in the 7th. In fact, no Dodgers hitters stood in scoring position until the 7th on a questionable triple by Jake Lamb that could’ve been limited to a single if it wasn’t for a Trent Grisham dive. Lamb didn’t score so I guess nothing hurt there.

Justin Turner is public enemy #1



Came into tonight hitting .217 & 4 HR, yet he’s 3-3 w/ 2HR & 3 RBI tonight.



Despite the numbers, that’s baseball. Padres need to step up offensively as Joe Musgrove is giving it his all. — Leo Luna (@LeoLuna93) July 1, 2022

All in all, it will be very difficult to win in Los Angeles when the Padres had zero extra-base hits with runners on base. The difference in Thursday night’s game was the Dodgers did (Turner’s two-run home run).

Three games left in this one and if tonight was any preview, buckle up San Diego this is going to be a fun series.

