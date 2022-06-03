 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 177: Hats off to Joe Musgrove as Padres split first two in Milwaukee

Let’s have another discussion about how much the Padres should offer Joe Musgrove

San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give my thoughts on Joe Musgrove’s near no-hitter in the San Diego Padres 7-0 win tonight before getting into the extension conversation. He deserves lots of props for his play this year and deserves a ton of money via either an extension or a free agent contract. I guess I also had to talk about the embarrassing series opening loss.

