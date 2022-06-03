Talking Friars Ep. 177: Hats off to Joe Musgrove as Padres split first two in Milwaukee

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give my thoughts on Joe Musgrove’s near no-hitter in the San Diego Padres 7-0 win tonight before getting into the extension conversation. He deserves lots of props for his play this year and deserves a ton of money via either an extension or a free agent contract. I guess I also had to talk about the embarrassing series opening loss.

NEW POD: Hats off to Joe Musgrove as Padres Split 1st 2 Brewers Games



-When I thought he was going to do it again

-$25+M AAV in an extension?

-Why there's no closer controversy after Thursday's collapse



https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic

https://t.co/WHM9h8FojX pic.twitter.com/nRNviVZJL6 — Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) June 4, 2022

