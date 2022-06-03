Could the Padres land Trey Mancini?

Despite the run production over the past month, the San Diego Padres have the best record in the National League amongst non-division leaders. That’s something that should fuel general manager A.J. Preller to make a move to improve the production from the plate. Considering they are only four games out of first place.

After Jim Bowden of the Athletic linked Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini could he be an option?

Should the Padres focus on acquiring OF Trey Mancini ASAP?



The 30-year-old veteran is in the final year of his contract with his current club. Considering the Orioles are nowhere near the driver's seat for Postseason baseball, Mancini should be a very hot name over the next two months.

Last season Mancini made a return to baseball after recovering from cancer. You can truly see the excitement he plays with each game. Mancini was at a point where he didn’t know if he’d be able to step onto a field in a competing fashion again. Luckily for Mancini and cancer survivors throughout the world, he is competing and competing at a high level.

Last season in 147 games played Mancini slashed .255/.326/.432, 21 HRs, and 71 RBIs.

This year in his second season back Mancini is looking much more seasoned as he should be. Through 49 games Mancini is batting .305/.374/.422, 4 HRs, and 20 RBIs. I enjoy keeping my eye on a player's OPS+. A player who is considered average would carry an OPS+ of 100, Mancini is slated at 132. By no surprise that would lead all Padres outfielders.

Where does Mancini fit?

He’s played mostly at first base this season. That is obviously a position that is clogged by Eric Hosmer. Yes, Hosmer struggled more in May than his famous April splits but Hosmer is doing a lot more than most of the Padres hitters.

Mancini would have to play either corner position in the outfield. You obviously can’t kick Jurickson Profar out of the lineup, he has established himself as the best Padres outfielder at the plate through two months this season.

This is where it gets tricky because I wouldn't bench Wil Myers either if I were the Padres. But, to be fair, how consistently can Myers keep himself in the lineup in terms of health? Myers was just placed on the 10-day IL.

Neither Mancini, Profar, nor Myers is ideal to play center field, Hosmer controls first base, and Luke Voit is looking like the Padres desired DH the more he gets comfortable. I believe Mancini could improve this lineup, especially since you’d figure Fernando Tatis Jr would be back at a point of a trade.

But I believe this team would be more interested in center fielders like they were with Bryan Reynolds of Pittsburgh. Because if Profar, Myers, Hosmer, and Voit are available I find it hard for Preller to pull the trigger.

