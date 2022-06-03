Padres calling up Brent Rooker as Wil Myers hits the IL

The San Diego Padres announced on Friday afternoon that outfielder Wil Myers is being sent to the 10-day IL (right knee inflammation). Brent Rooker is being called up to replace Myers on the major league roster.

Myers hadn’t played since Tuesday in St. Louis and was feeling “less optimistic” than Bob Melvin about how his knee was doing. He tried doing treatment and receiving an injection over the course of the last few days but it seems like there hasn’t been much progress.

So far this season, Myers is hitting .234 with a .583 OPS in 134 plate appearances.

While Myers is on the IL, Rooker is going to get a chance to show what he’s got at the big league level. He played in the majors with the Minnesota Twins in 2020 and 2021, hitting a combined .212 in those two seasons with 10 home runs.

So far for El Paso this year, Rooker has a .926 OPS with 23 RBI. He has struck out more than two times the amount of times he has walked but that’s who Rooker has been in his professional career.

