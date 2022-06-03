Padres Double-A Affiliate Fools Fans on Twitter About Roster Addition

The San Diego Padres Double-A affiliate, the San Antonio Missions, tweeted out on Wednesday that a new roster addition would be coming this morning.

This made fans, including myself, reply to the team’s tweet with their predictions of which player was going to be promoted since the team said a “roster addition” was coming. The obvious choice (it seemed) was Robert Hassell lll, who’s hitting .305 this season with 15 stolen bases and six homers as a member of the Padres High-A affiliate.

Hassell ended up not getting called up. In fact, there was no player called up at all. A freaking taco was called up.

Henry the Puffy Taco is a mascot who runs on the field during games. There have been games where the Missions have even played as the Puffy Taco’s. The word is he’s beloved in San Antonio but I don’t think it was very funny to Padres fans because they got their hopes up just to find out that no player was even being called up and the guy they thought was getting called up is going to be out for ten days (COVID).