Game #52: San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Game 2 of 4.

By Jeremy Brener
Pittsburgh Pirates v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers, June 3, 2022, 5:10 p.m. PT

Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

The Padres continue their long NL Central road trip against the Brew Crew.

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Gaslamp Ball is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

GB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

