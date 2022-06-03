Good Morning San Diego - June 3, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Robinson Canó cut by Padres, elects free agency (San Diego Union-Tribune)
LISTEN: Is There a Fix For the Padres Offense? (NBC 7 San Diego)
Padres Release Robinson Cano, Select Nomar Mazara (MLB Trade Rumors)
Padres’ Nomar Mazara: Making Padres debut Thursday (CBS Sports)
Offense-starved Padres turn to Nomar Mazara after moving on from Robinson Canó (The Athletic)
Minors: Esteury Ruiz keeps rolling for Missions; Morejon’s latest rehab appearance (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Canó’s time in San Diego over; Mazara joins Padres (MLB.com)
MLB News
Mock draft: Will Druw Jones go No. 1? (MLB.com)
Yankees chase Ohtani again with HR party (MLB.com)
Still the trailer? No, Blue Jays season is now the movie (MLB.com)
Here are the latest leaders in MVP polling (MLB.com)
O’s top pitching prospect Rodriguez sidelined with lat strain (MLB.com)
Legendary Uecker forges ahead after offseason of tribulation (MLB.com)
