 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - June 3, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, June 3, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Robinson Canó cut by Padres, elects free agency (San Diego Union-Tribune)

LISTEN: Is There a Fix For the Padres Offense? (NBC 7 San Diego)

Padres Release Robinson Cano, Select Nomar Mazara (MLB Trade Rumors)

Padres’ Nomar Mazara: Making Padres debut Thursday (CBS Sports)

Offense-starved Padres turn to Nomar Mazara after moving on from Robinson Canó (The Athletic)

Minors: Esteury Ruiz keeps rolling for Missions; Morejon’s latest rehab appearance (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Canó’s time in San Diego over; Mazara joins Padres (MLB.com)

MLB News

Mock draft: Will Druw Jones go No. 1? (MLB.com)

Yankees chase Ohtani again with HR party (MLB.com)

Still the trailer? No, Blue Jays season is now the movie (MLB.com)

Here are the latest leaders in MVP polling (MLB.com)

O’s top pitching prospect Rodriguez sidelined with lat strain (MLB.com)

Legendary Uecker forges ahead after offseason of tribulation (MLB.com)

3 players whose MVP odds should draw intrigue (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...