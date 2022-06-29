Talking Friars Ep. 190: The Padres Freaking Choked a 6-Run Lead

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I react to the San Diego Padres latest series against the Arizona Diamondbacks before looking forward to a big series at Dodger Stadium this weekend. The Padres losing a game where they had a six run lead was embarrassing but Jake Cronenworth and Mike Clevinger were amazing on Wednesday! Feel free to give your thoughts on the series in the comments below!

NEW POD: The Padres Freaking Choked a 6-Run Lead



-City Connect jerseys leaked

-Clev and Jake looked great today

-Ranting about Hosmer's defense

-LAD preview

-Freddie Freeman isn't happy



