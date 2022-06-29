 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Padres Fan Survey: What’s the biggest need at the trade deadline & will Joe Musgrove get locked up?

MLB’s Trade Deadline is August 2

By Kyle Thele and Ben Fadden
MLB: Winter Meetings Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Diego Padres fans and fans across the country.

The MLB trade deadline this year is Tuesday, August 2, which means we have a little over five weeks to speculate which players the Padres might add. The Padres also have Joe Musgrove in a contract year, who is pitching tremendously well right now and is a hometown guy. This gives A.J. Preller a lot of things to worry about over the next few weeks.

We have a survey for you, with a few simple questions, including one that gained more relevance after yesterday’s epic collapse to the Diamondbacks.

