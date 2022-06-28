Talking Friars Ep. 189: Padres still lowballing Musgrove, would prefer to trade Snell if a starter is dealt?

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I react to Dennis Lin’s latest mailbag article in The Athletic where he answered questions about where the Joe Musgrove extension talks stand, if the Padres would bring back Sean Manaea in an extension, which starting pitcher would A.J. Preller be most willing to trade, two starters the Padres might be interested in acquiring before the deadline, which players San Diego was going to deal in a Jose Ramirez trade this past spring and more!

