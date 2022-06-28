 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Good Morning San Diego - June 28, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
Philadelphia Phillies v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres, offense stay afloat without Machado (MLB.com)

Padres farmhands getting at look at robo umps, pitch clocks in El Paso (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB power rankings: Time to recharge (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Every first-round draft pick in San Diego Padres history (Friars on Base)

Pitching matchups for Diamondbacks-Padres series at Chase Field (AZ Central)

MLB News

Harper may need thumb surgery (sources) (MLB.com)

12 receive suspensions for heated Mariners-Angels incident (MLB.com)

Bronx jeers fuel Altuve in intense series (MLB.com)

Here’s how the All-Star Ballot is shaping up (MLB.com)

‘Not satisfied’: Astros left wanting more after epic weekend (MLB.com)

Power Rankings: Shakeup in the Top 5 (MLB.com)

Mariners acquire Carlos Santana from KC for 2 righties (MLB.com)

8 trade candidates on the rise — and where they could go (MLB.com)

Rodríguez on top, Rutschman jumps in latest Rookie Power Rankings (MLB.com)

What to expect from Vinnie Pasquantino (MLB.com)

