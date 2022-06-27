Good Morning San Diego - June 27, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Padres Daily: Snell’s pace; starting lull; without Manny (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres pregame: Grisham sits again; Phillies calling up Moniak to replace Harper (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Bryce Harper fractures thumb on 97 mph pitch from Blake Snell (Yahoo! Sports)
Snell Breaks Harper’s Thumb in Padres Loss to the Phillies (NBC 7 San Diego)
MLB News
Suwinski’s swat reigns until bullpen blip (MLB.com)
From historic slump to wild comeback: Judge walks it off (MLB.com)
Winker HBP leads to intense benches-clearing scene (MLB.com)
Astros’ no-hit streak vs. vaunted Yanks ends after 16 innings (MLB.com)
Bryce fractures thumb on HBP: ‘A gut punch’ (MLB.com)
Injuries & Moves: Peña activated; McCormick optioned (MLB.com)
Flaherty leaves game after 2 IP with right shoulder stiffness (MLB.com)
The cult hero All-Star Game ballot (MLB.com)
Injuries: Acuña, Mets, Harper, Wander, Sale (MLB.com)
Get to know 13 top MLB Draft prospects (MLB.com)
Double trouble: Álvarez, Mauricio homer for Binghamton (MLB.com)
Loading comments...