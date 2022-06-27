 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Good Morning San Diego - June 27, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, June 27, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
Philadelphia Phillies v San Diego Padres Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres Daily: Snell’s pace; starting lull; without Manny (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres pregame: Grisham sits again; Phillies calling up Moniak to replace Harper (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Bryce Harper fractures thumb on 97 mph pitch from Blake Snell (Yahoo! Sports)

Snell Breaks Harper’s Thumb in Padres Loss to the Phillies (NBC 7 San Diego)

MLB News

Suwinski’s swat reigns until bullpen blip (MLB.com)

From historic slump to wild comeback: Judge walks it off (MLB.com)

Winker HBP leads to intense benches-clearing scene (MLB.com)

Astros’ no-hit streak vs. vaunted Yanks ends after 16 innings (MLB.com)

Bryce fractures thumb on HBP: ‘A gut punch’ (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: Peña activated; McCormick optioned (MLB.com)

Flaherty leaves game after 2 IP with right shoulder stiffness (MLB.com)

The cult hero All-Star Game ballot (MLB.com)

Injuries: Acuña, Mets, Harper, Wander, Sale (MLB.com)

Get to know 13 top MLB Draft prospects (MLB.com)

Double trouble: Álvarez, Mauricio homer for Binghamton (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

