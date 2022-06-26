Talking Friars Ep. 188: Padres lose 3 at home vs. Philly

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I react to what happened during the San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies series this weekend at Petco Park. Jake Cronenworth didn’t play on his bobblehead night, Austin Nola beat his brother Aaron, Bryce Harper got hurt and the bullpen just had a bad day on Sunday.

NEW POD: Padres lose 3 at home vs. Phillies



-Manny update

-Musgrove & Crismatt are human

-What to take away from Snell's start

-Benintendi a fit in SD?



https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic

https://t.co/2HmYgpxHDb pic.twitter.com/9Pwejav4dr — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) June 27, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!