Good Morning San Diego - June 24, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, June 24, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres v Colorado Rockies Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Musgrove takes first loss as Phils come alive (MLB.com)

Melvin glad ‘Groundhog Day’ over, he returns to manage Padres (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Schwarber, Realmuto go deep vs Musgrove in Phils’ 6-2 win (Yahoo! Sport UK)

Bob Melvin makes another successful return, and the Padres are buying in (The Athletic)

MLB News

MVP polling has 2 new leaders (MLB.com)

These 3 trade candidates are better than you think (MLB.com)

3-run lead, 3 outs from Bronx win — then, it all falls apart (MLB.com)

A walk-off win that left the home crowd hushed (MLB.com)

Rutschman rocks White Sox with HR, career-best 3 RBIs (MLB.com)

Picking 2 very different types of All-Star squads (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: Meyers joins Astros in New York (MLB.com)

Breakout ‘validating’ for Dodgers’ dormant sluggers (MLB.com)

This top Tigers prospect becoming student of game (MLB.com)

Baty homers in three-hit performance (MLB.com)

Reds No. 1 prospect dominates in rehab start (MLB.com)

