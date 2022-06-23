 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Good Morning San Diego - June 23, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, June 23, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres v Colorado Rockies Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres’ offense celebrates Melvin’s return (MLB.com)

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin cleared from COVID-19 protocols (ESPN.com)

Padres Sweep Diamondbacks, San Diego Beats Arizona 10-4 To Stay Hot (NBC 7 San Diego)

Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. talks about process, progress in recovery from wrist surgery (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Hays hits for MLB’s 3rd cycle this month (MLB.com)

Braves pick up stellar Morton with walk-off win (MLB.com)

Alvarez muscling way into MVP discussion (MLB.com)

2-HR night for Judge — and the 2nd HR was LAUNCHED ▶️ (MLB.com)

Mock draft: Prep trio kicks off first day of picks (MLB.com)

5 guys who deserve more All-Star support (MLB.com)

Why next 8 games are big for Astros (MLB.com)

If Judge leaves Yanks, are Mets the most likely fit? (MLB.com)

Hottest-hitting prospects — 1 for each team (MLB.com)

McGarry racks up 13 strikeouts for BlueClaws (MLB.com)

Meyer returns to Triple-A mound (MLB.com)

