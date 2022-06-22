Talking Friars Ep. 187: Let’s f-ing go San Diego!

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give you my reaction to the entire San Diego Padres series versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yu Darvish and Sean Manaea pitched great, Jorge Alfaro officially became a San Diego legend and Fernando Tatis Jr. started swinging a bat on Tuesday despite the Padres not telling us.

NEW POD: Let's F-ing Go San Diego!



-Don't put it past Manny to return this weekend

-Padres tried to hide that Tatis was swinging

-Jorge Alfaro is a legend

-Mud went off on Dbacks pitcher after hitting Profar



