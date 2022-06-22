 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 187: Let’s f-ing go San Diego!

Jorge Alfaro is a legend!

By Ben Fadden
Arizona Diamondbacks v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give you my reaction to the entire San Diego Padres series versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yu Darvish and Sean Manaea pitched great, Jorge Alfaro officially became a San Diego legend and Fernando Tatis Jr. started swinging a bat on Tuesday despite the Padres not telling us.

