 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - June 22, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
San Diego Padres v Colorado Rockies Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Injuries & Moves: Musgrove back, set to start (MLB.com)

San Diego Padres: Manny Machado and the bionic ankle (Call To The Pen)

Padres waiting to make call on whether Manny Machado’s ankle injury requires IL stay (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres notes: CJ Abrams returns in rhythm, Clevinger preparing to start (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Fastest runners for the San Diego Padres (FOX 5 San Diego)

MLB News

Oneil dazzles in ‘22 debut, displays ‘unreal’ tools (MLB.com)

Here are the All-Star Ballot standings so far (MLB.com)

This is MLB’s All-Tall Team (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: Odorizzi set to begin rehab (MLB.com)

Remember Kyle Farnsworth? Well, you should see him now (MLB.com)

‘It’s all business’: Judge, Yanks set for arb hearing (MLB.com)

deGrom faces live batters for first time since spring (MLB.com)

Veteran outfielder Shogo Akiyama to return to Japan after finding no interest from MLB teams, per report (CBS Sports)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...