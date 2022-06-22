Good Morning San Diego - June 22, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Injuries & Moves: Musgrove back, set to start (MLB.com)
San Diego Padres: Manny Machado and the bionic ankle (Call To The Pen)
Padres waiting to make call on whether Manny Machado’s ankle injury requires IL stay (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres notes: CJ Abrams returns in rhythm, Clevinger preparing to start (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Fastest runners for the San Diego Padres (FOX 5 San Diego)
MLB News
Oneil dazzles in ‘22 debut, displays ‘unreal’ tools (MLB.com)
Here are the All-Star Ballot standings so far (MLB.com)
This is MLB’s All-Tall Team (MLB.com)
Injuries & Moves: Odorizzi set to begin rehab (MLB.com)
Remember Kyle Farnsworth? Well, you should see him now (MLB.com)
‘It’s all business’: Judge, Yanks set for arb hearing (MLB.com)
deGrom faces live batters for first time since spring (MLB.com)
Veteran outfielder Shogo Akiyama to return to Japan after finding no interest from MLB teams, per report (CBS Sports)
