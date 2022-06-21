Padres clinch a home series win after Jorge Alfaro walks it off

The Arizona Diamondbacks pitching staff tried their best against a Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr-less lineup. Yet, they still fell short in eleven innings to the San Diego Padres 3-2.

With the already mentioned two Padres all-stars, their third all-star Jake Cronenworth went hitless on Tuesday night despite leading the MLB in WAR this month. Yet, they still found a way, incredible.

Jorge Alfaro continues to be trending in the right direction as it was his single that won this game for the Padres. Over his last 30 games, Alfaro is hitting .297/.339/.495, 4 HR, and 15 RBIs. Yet, the Diamondbacks still chose to walk Eric Hosmer to get to Alfaro.

Sean Manaea set the tone for the Padres pitching staff as he lasted six innings and surrendered only two earned runs after a rare inside-the-park home run by Jordan Luplow. Some will contribute that inside the parker to Trent Grisham's play on the ball, but let’s not go down that black hole, at least not right now.

One aspect that shouldn’t go unnoticed is the Padres bullpen combined for five innings and did not surrender a single hit. Sure a couple of walks but they truly won this game despite being unable to get credit for a walk-off.

Padres bullpen tonight



5 IP, 0 H, 2 BB, and 8 Ks — Leo Luna (@LeoLuna93) June 22, 2022

The Padres will go for the sweep on Wednesday. Mike Clevinger will make his first start vs Arizona since June 5th. Clevinger only lasted three innings in that start. But, if there’s a matchup to get Clevinger back on track, it’ll definitely be the Diamondbacks lineup.

for more coverage follow @LeoLuna93 on Twitter