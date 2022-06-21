Talking Friars Ep. 186: MLB.com’s Jim Callis Talks Padres Calling Up Abrams & MLB Draft Combine

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I sat down with MLB prospect/draft guru Jim Callis to talk about the Padres bringing up C.J. Abrams again, what’s going on with James Wood, when Esteury Ruiz might be called up and which players the Padres have been interested in leading up to the MLB Draft!

NEW POD: Jim Callis Talks Abrams Call Up, Padres Draft Options



-James Wood update

-When might Esteury Ruiz come up?

-What GMs got out of the MLB Draft Combine

-What would make the Padres comfortable in taking Kumar Rocker



https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic

https://t.co/Jz9Tk9p5eT pic.twitter.com/1sl9T7ar53 — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) June 21, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!