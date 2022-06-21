 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 186: MLB.com’s Jim Callis Talks Padres Calling Up Abrams & MLB Draft Combine

Plus, what would make the Padres comfortable in going after Kumar Rocker?

By Ben Fadden
Arizona Diamondbacks v San Diego Padres Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I sat down with MLB prospect/draft guru Jim Callis to talk about the Padres bringing up C.J. Abrams again, what’s going on with James Wood, when Esteury Ruiz might be called up and which players the Padres have been interested in leading up to the MLB Draft!

