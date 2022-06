Series preview: Padres eye bounce back vs. DBacks

Location: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

Diamondbacks SB Nation Site: AZ Snake Pit

The Padres face the Diamondbacks as they hope to return to their winning ways in their fight to get to the top of the NL West.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this weekend:

Projected Starters

Monday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Zach Davies vs. Yu Darvish

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. PST

TBD vs. Sean Manaea

Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. PST

Madison Bumgarner vs. TBD

Projected Lineups

Diamondbacks

Daulton Varsho (L) RF Alek Thomas (L) CF Josh Rojas (L) 3B Christian Walker (R) 1B David Peralta (L) LF Buddy Kennedy (R) 2B Pavin Smith (L) DH Carson Kelly (R) C Geraldo Perdomo (S) SS

Padres