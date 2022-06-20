 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Good Morning San Diego - June 20, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, June 20, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: JUN 17 Padres at Rockies Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Manny Machado’s X-rays negative: ‘As good as it could be’ (MLB.com)

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado leaves loss with left ankle sprain in first inning (ESPN.com)

Padres Lose Manny Machado, Get Swept by Rockies (NBC 7 San Diego)

Manny Machado sprains ankle, Padres swept by Rockies (San Diego Union-Tribune)

LEADING OFF: Padres check star 3B Machado’s sprained ankle (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

With dad watching, Suwinski’s 3rd HR of the game walks it off (MLB.com)

4 game-winning HRs — in one series! — for Trout (MLB.com)

Down 5, Blue Jays power up to rally past Yanks (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: Alvarez (hand) day to day (MLB.com)

Here’s how MLB teams are commemorating Juneteenth (MLB.com)

Fence, flip, face-plant ... AND A CATCH! (MLB.com)

Roughed up in 3 2/3 IP, Verlander offers no excuses (MLB.com)

MLB.TV is 50% off for Father’s Day (MLB.com)

