Top and Bottom Padres performers from May

The month of May wasn’t a complete dud despite the reactions from San Diego Padres and their run support. While the batting average improved from April, almost every team hitting category declined. But enough with the moping of the bat production here are your top and bottom performers from the month of May.

Top: Manny Machado

Of course, you knew before clicking on this article that Machado would be listed as a top performer. Frankly, he’s been carrying this team, and they wouldn’t have ended the month of May with a 30-19 overall record without him.

Manny Machado in 17 home games.



.433/.514/.733

5 HRs 11 RBIs



Yeah, Machado is that guy. — Leo Luna (@LeoLuna93) May 23, 2022

Machado hit .312/.402/.516 with four home runs and 15 RBIs. He led the team in runs, hits, home runs, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging, and OPS.

Bottom: Jake Cronenworth

Right now the Cronenworth stock is at an all-time low. With that being said, if I could buy Cronenworth stock at a bargain deal. I would buy it. He’s struggling with fastballs (4-seam, 2-seam, cutter, sinker) on the season Cronenworth is hitting .206 in 107 at-bats vs the fastball. In his two previous seasons, he has never hit below .270 in 484 combined at-bats. I’m confident we will see a resurgence.

In May, Cronenworth hit .206/.256/.290 with one home run and only seven RBIs. Oh yeah, he led the team in strikeouts.

Top: Joe Musgrove

It’s clear at this point, that Musgrove may not have the most upside but he is the Padres ace.

In five starts last month Musgrove posted a 1.64 ERA in 33 innings pitched and led the team in strikeouts (33).

Bottom: Ha-Seong Kim

If Kim did not possess an all-star fielding ability would he be a candidate to option some at-bats in El Paso? I personally would say no, but I do believe a conversation could be had.

After a promising April (.271/.364/.536) Kim’s numbers have dipped tremendously. In May, he hit .196/.282/.276, and like Cronenworth just one home run. Kim needs to figure it out at the plate because there is so much untapped potential for the 26-year-old.

Honorable Mention: MacKenzie Gore (Top) Trent Grisham (Bottom)