Series preview: Padres look to snap losing streak vs. Brewers

San Diego Padres (30-20) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (32-20), June 2-5, 2022
Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI
TV: Bally Sports San Diego
Radio: KWFN, XEMO
Brewers SB Nation Site: Brew Crew Ball
The Padres look to get back in the winning column against the Brewers.
Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:
Projected Starters
Thursday, 4:40 p.m. PST
Sean Manaea vs. Adrian Houser
Friday, 5:10 p.m. PST
Joe Musgrove vs. Corbin Burnes
Saturday, 1:10 p.m. PST
Mackenzie Gore vs. Aaron Ashby
Sunday, 11:10 a.m. PST
Mike Clevinger vs. Eric Lauer
Projected Lineups
San Diego Padres
- Jurickson Profar, LF
- Manny Machado, 3B
- Eric Hosmer, 1B
- Luke Voit, DH
- Jake Cronenworth, 2B
- Wil Myers, RF
- Ha-Seong Kim, SS
- Austin Nola, C
- Trent Grisham, CF
Milwaukee Brewers
- Kolten Wong, 2B
- Luis Urias, SS
- Christian Yelich, LF
- Hunter Renfroe, RF
- Rowdy Tellez, 1B
- Omar Narvaez, C
- Keston Hiura, DH
- Tyrone Taylor, CF
- Mike Brosseau, 3B
