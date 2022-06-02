 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Series preview: Padres look to snap losing streak vs. Brewers

The Padres road trip continues.

By Jeremy Brener
Milwaukee Brewers v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

San Diego Padres (30-20) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (32-20), June 2-5, 2022

Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

Brewers SB Nation Site: Brew Crew Ball

The Padres look to get back in the winning column against the Brewers.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:

Projected Starters

Thursday, 4:40 p.m. PST

Sean Manaea vs. Adrian Houser

Friday, 5:10 p.m. PST

Joe Musgrove vs. Corbin Burnes

Saturday, 1:10 p.m. PST

Mackenzie Gore vs. Aaron Ashby

Sunday, 11:10 a.m. PST

Mike Clevinger vs. Eric Lauer

Projected Lineups

San Diego Padres

  1. Jurickson Profar, LF
  2. Manny Machado, 3B
  3. Eric Hosmer, 1B
  4. Luke Voit, DH
  5. Jake Cronenworth, 2B
  6. Wil Myers, RF
  7. Ha-Seong Kim, SS
  8. Austin Nola, C
  9. Trent Grisham, CF

Milwaukee Brewers

  1. Kolten Wong, 2B
  2. Luis Urias, SS
  3. Christian Yelich, LF
  4. Hunter Renfroe, RF
  5. Rowdy Tellez, 1B
  6. Omar Narvaez, C
  7. Keston Hiura, DH
  8. Tyrone Taylor, CF
  9. Mike Brosseau, 3B

