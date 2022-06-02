Series preview: Padres look to snap losing streak vs. Brewers

Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

Brewers SB Nation Site: Brew Crew Ball

The Padres look to get back in the winning column against the Brewers.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:

Projected Starters

Thursday, 4:40 p.m. PST

Sean Manaea vs. Adrian Houser

Friday, 5:10 p.m. PST

Joe Musgrove vs. Corbin Burnes

Saturday, 1:10 p.m. PST

Mackenzie Gore vs. Aaron Ashby

Sunday, 11:10 a.m. PST

Mike Clevinger vs. Eric Lauer

Projected Lineups

San Diego Padres

Jurickson Profar, LF Manny Machado, 3B Eric Hosmer, 1B Luke Voit, DH Jake Cronenworth, 2B Wil Myers, RF Ha-Seong Kim, SS Austin Nola, C Trent Grisham, CF

Milwaukee Brewers